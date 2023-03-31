KVNF Regional Newscast: March 31, 2023

Montrose County Commissioners voted to deny developer Matt Miles’ application for a special use permit to expand gravel operations for the Farm Source Pit near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The unanimous decision followed two other meetings where commissioners were unable to make a decision. Residents near the proposed pit, he said, invested their life’s savings in their homes and trusted the county to preserve the area’s agricultural heritage in accordance with the county’s master plan.

The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority approved measures related to the runway project and employment during its monthly meeting earlier this week, reports the Daily Sentinel. The board approved expenditures including the purchase of new tires for the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting truck, and a 5 percent salary increase for its executive director. The board’s budget officer reported that parking and the airport’s restaurant drove the airport’s revenue at $80,000 ahead of February’s budget.

Ouray County commissioners approved the county’s first new marijuana cultivation license since adopting new rules for grow operations, report the Ouray Plaindealer. Commissioners gave the green light to Canaboo Farms on Log Hill Mesa. The unanimous decision came despite protests from neighbors who raised concerns about previous experiences with a separate grow facility fined by the county for an odor violation. Residents on Log Hill have opposed marijuana operations in the rural area, citing incompatibility with the surrounding residences.

Tomorrow (Saturday, April 1) residents near Hotchkiss and Redlands Mesa will see a noticeable increase in emergency vehicles and personnel near County Road 3100. The multiple agency exercise will kick off the morning and last most of the day. Nikki Carpenter, Public Information Officer for Hotchkiss Fire District, shares vital information with KVNF.