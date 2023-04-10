KVNF Regional Newscast: April 10, 2023

Eye-care professionals in Colorado and across the United States are offering tips for limiting exposure to blue light from screens. Eric Galatas reports in today's news cast.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Eighty-one blue pinwheels donn the lawn at Montrose County Justice Center lawn and the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center in Montrose reports the Montrose Daily Press. The pinwheels represent the 81 forensic interviews conducted this year. The Dolphin House serves child abuse victims and their non-offending family members in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties.

The Ridgway Planning Commission voted last week to reject an application for a new subdivision east of Highway 550, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The decision came after nearly a year of continuations, debate and revisions, including a last-minute offer to donate $500,000 to the town for affordable housing.

A bill focused on increasing residential density got its first public hearing at the statehouse last Thursday. Capitol Coverage Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports it’s Colorado’s most significant land use reform in decades.

As noted in previous reporting, Delta County Commissioners oppose the proposed land use bill. Montrose Mayor Dave Frank also spoke against the measure during the April 3rd worksession and the town of Paonia will discuss the possibility of joining the Colorado Municipal League in opposition to SB 23-213 during its next council meeting.

The federal government is sending millions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act to help with water conservation in Arizona. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports that the Gila River Indian Community will be paid to use less water.

With warmer weather on the way, many state, county and local authorities are anticipating the possibility of flooding this spring. KNVF's Lisa Young spoke with Kris Stewart, Delta County Emergency Manager, and looks at the 2023 National Hydrologic Assessment, released last month. Which shows that much of Eastern Utah and Western Colorado can expect moderate flooding this spring. Moderate flooding means some flooding of structures and roads near streams. Evacuations of people and/or the moving of property to higher elevations is also possible.

KVNF is looking for more local ag stories for our Farm Friday segment. If you have something you think our listeners would like to know about e-mail news@kvnf.org. Put “farm news” in the subject line.