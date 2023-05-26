KVNF Regional Newscast: May 26, 2023

On today’s Farm Friday, KVNF's Lisa Young talks with Robbie LeValley about LeValley Ranch, this year’s Leopold Conservation winner.

The LeValley Ranch dates back to 1910 when original owner Thomas LeValley settled on Fruitland Mesa. After returning from a year in California, the family reestablished the ranch near Hotchkiss.

The Leopold Conservation Award will be presented at the 156th Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Annual Convention June 19-21 in Steamboat Springs.