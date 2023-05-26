© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 26, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
On today’s Farm Friday, KVNF's Lisa Young talks with Robbie LeValley about LeValley Ranch, this year’s Leopold Conservation winner.

The LeValley Ranch dates back to 1910 when original owner Thomas LeValley settled on Fruitland Mesa. After returning from a year in California, the family reestablished the ranch near Hotchkiss.

The Leopold Conservation Award will be presented at the 156th Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Annual Convention June 19-21 in Steamboat Springs.

KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayLeValley Ranch - Hotchkiss, ColoradoLeopold Conservation Award
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
