KVNF Regional Newscast: June 26, 2023

Tru Vu Drive-In is trying to renew interest in drive-in culture, says the Delta County Independent. The outdoor theater opened for the summer in late May and it was a bumpy start. Overall, though, owner George Rodriguez says things are headed in the right direction. Rodriguez purchased the drive-in theater last fall with his daughter Jesikah, and the pair have been busy upgrading the theater’s more outdated sections ever since. The Tru Vu lot averages between 20 to 30 cars on weekdays and sometimes around 60 cars on weekends. The mission this summer is to re-establish the drive-in around the community while revamping the lot into a ‘50s nostalgia scene with an expanded menu.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet led a group of 12 Western senators urging leaders of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs to make temporary pay raises for federal wildland firefighters permanent. The current pay increases for wildland firefighters are set to expire September 30.

Last month, Bennet introduced a bill to overhaul federal wildland firefighter pay by permanently increasing wages and improving benefits and support. In their letter to the Senate Committee, the senators noted that wildfires have become more destructive, dangerous, and costly in recent years, increasing the need to recruit and retain experienced wildland firefighters. The acreage burned by wildfires annually has doubled over the past two decades, with over 7.5 million acres burned last year.

Denver Pride took place over the weekend. It’s one of the biggest LGBTQ plus pride celebrations in the country and more than half a million people joined in this year. The main attractions were the annual festival and parade. This year, Delta, Colorado had its own representation in Denver. Delta Pride’s founder and leader, Xavi Saenz, performed at Denver Pride Center Stage on Saturday.

Take a piece, leave a piece… or both. That’s the idea behind the new mini art gallery parked outside Mosaic in downtown Montrose. Leanna and Jordan Johnson, the art boutique and mini art gallery owners, say they love going into work in the morning and seeing what new art has popped up. So far, they’ve seen art from professional artists all the way to some creative children. I spoke with Leanna about the new gallery.

Mosaic is encouraging people to post pictures of what they take or leave, while using the #montroseminigallery hashtag so people can follow along and see what’s been picked up and dropped off. The gallery is available for anyone and everyone to take or leave art…or both! Mosaic is located in downtown Montrose at 21 N Cascade Ave.

Last week, the Delta Conservation District held its annual report and presentation on the Colorado River in Delta, Colorado. I followed up with Dave Kanzer, director of Science and Interstate Matters for the Colorado River District, about his report on the river as it pertains to water supply, recreation and the environment. Kanzer discussed some ways communities and the people living in them can help with conservation efforts.

