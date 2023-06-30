© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 30, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
CFRT irrigation water management class at George Rosenbaum's farm in Olathe, CO.
Cally Hale, Valley Food Partnership
KVNF
On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we highlight a mentoring program for new ranchers and farmers in the Uncompahgre Valley with Cally Hale, CFRT Program Director, Valley Food Partnership.

Shirley Koch, co-owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose is fighting her 15-year federal prison sentence, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Koch claims that the sentencing judge used inflated calculations.

CDOT’s updated safety protocol will continue for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon as the Western Slope enters the summer monsoon season. More precipitation is now required before a roadway safety closure will be put in place.

KVNF Regional Newscast Valley Food PartnershipSunset Mesa Funeral HomeCDOT
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
