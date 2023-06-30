KVNF Regional Newscast: June 30, 2023

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we highlight a mentoring program for new ranchers and farmers in the Uncompahgre Valley with Cally Hale, CFRT Program Director, Valley Food Partnership.

Shirley Koch, co-owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose is fighting her 15-year federal prison sentence, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Koch claims that the sentencing judge used inflated calculations.

CDOT’s updated safety protocol will continue for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon as the Western Slope enters the summer monsoon season. More precipitation is now required before a roadway safety closure will be put in place.

