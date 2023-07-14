© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 14, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Apricot Orchard at Big B's in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Apricot Orchard at Big B's in Paonia, Colorado

Today's KVNF Farm Friday includes a report on solar farming and drought projections in the West.

Delta County School District will have three open seats on the School Board for the November 7, 2023 Coordinated Election.

Friends of the River Uncompahgre (ForU) in Montrose is making a comeback the non-profit was originally formed in 2006.

A program that expands access to fresh fruit and vegetables for people on food-assistance is currently underway in 25 states including Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
