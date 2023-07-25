© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 25, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Wolves are listed under the Endangered Species Act, but their numbers have grown quickly since they were reintroduced into Idaho and Montana nearly 10 years ago.
Wolves are listed under the Endangered Species Act, but their numbers have grown quickly since they were reintroduced into Idaho and Montana nearly 10 years ago.

Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan is hitting a snag.

Wildlife officials have so far been unsuccessful in sourcing wolves from other Western states. Leaders in Idaho and Wyoming said they had several reasons to block the request, including concerns about wolves crossing state lines and killing livestock.

Meanwhile, Washington state is still considering Colorado’s request for some wolves. Montana and Oregon are listed as other options. The state wants to release the animals somewhere between Vail and Glenwood Springs before the end of this year.

Some Coloradans could see their health insurance premiums jump by more than ten percent (10%) next year.

The Denver Post reports insurance companies are requesting rate increases for people covered through the state’s individual market. That’s about two hundred thousand customers. Insurers are asking for slightly lower increases for those on Colorado Option plans.

Those are low-cost options designed by the state and administered by private insurers. The state’s Division of Insurance will decide whether to approve or reject the rate increases this fall.

Last week, KVNF's Cassie Knust toured Montrose Regional Library's most beloved spots, including a room that houses Montrose's most historical records. The library's head of adult services, Sara Rinne, discusses spaces like the Colorado Room and an upcoming area dedicated to local artists.

KVNF's Lisa Young discusses how water and sewer utilities will soon be available for Blake Field Airport in Delta County.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust