KVNF Regional Newscast: July 25, 2023

Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan is hitting a snag.

Wildlife officials have so far been unsuccessful in sourcing wolves from other Western states. Leaders in Idaho and Wyoming said they had several reasons to block the request, including concerns about wolves crossing state lines and killing livestock.

Meanwhile, Washington state is still considering Colorado’s request for some wolves. Montana and Oregon are listed as other options. The state wants to release the animals somewhere between Vail and Glenwood Springs before the end of this year.

Some Coloradans could see their health insurance premiums jump by more than ten percent (10%) next year.

The Denver Post reports insurance companies are requesting rate increases for people covered through the state’s individual market. That’s about two hundred thousand customers. Insurers are asking for slightly lower increases for those on Colorado Option plans.

Those are low-cost options designed by the state and administered by private insurers. The state’s Division of Insurance will decide whether to approve or reject the rate increases this fall.

Last week, KVNF's Cassie Knust toured Montrose Regional Library's most beloved spots, including a room that houses Montrose's most historical records. The library's head of adult services, Sara Rinne, discusses spaces like the Colorado Room and an upcoming area dedicated to local artists.

KVNF's Lisa Young discusses how water and sewer utilities will soon be available for Blake Field Airport in Delta County.