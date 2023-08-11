KVNF Regional Newscast: August 11, 2023

Montrose based non-profit Faultless provides education about body safety, digital safety, all forms of abuse including physical, verbal and sexual abuse. The organization also informs the community about grooming, sex trafficking, cyberbullying, and mental health. Next week the non-profit will host its Second Annual Immersive Education Disco at the Montrose Amphitheater with a “silent disco.”

Credit unions are helping homes in Colorado and across the U.S. switch to renewable energy.

On today’s Farm Friday we circle back to a previous conversation with Emily Hartnett, Valley Organic Growers Association, about the non-profit organization making a difference in organic farming in the North Fork Valley and beyond.

Lowline Fire update: Firefighting crews are being reassigned away from the 1,800-acre Lowline Fire near Gunnison, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The decision was made after containment lines stopped the fire’s spread into a populated valley. An estimated 166 personnel were still responding to the Lowline Fire as of Wednesday morning, down from over 400 last week, according to officials.