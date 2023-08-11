© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 11, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published August 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Montrose Faultless- Silent Disco
Faultless, Inc.
/
KVNF
Montrose Faultless- Silent Disco

Montrose based non-profit Faultless provides education about body safety, digital safety, all forms of abuse including physical, verbal and sexual abuse. The organization also informs the community about grooming, sex trafficking, cyberbullying, and mental health. Next week the non-profit will host its Second Annual Immersive Education Disco at the Montrose Amphitheater with a “silent disco.”

Credit unions are helping homes in Colorado and across the U.S. switch to renewable energy.

On today’s Farm Friday we circle back to a previous conversation with Emily Hartnett, Valley Organic Growers Association, about the non-profit organization making a difference in organic farming in the North Fork Valley and beyond.

Lowline Fire update: Firefighting crews are being reassigned away from the 1,800-acre Lowline Fire near Gunnison, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The decision was made after containment lines stopped the fire’s spread into a populated valley. An estimated 166 personnel were still responding to the Lowline Fire as of Wednesday morning, down from over 400 last week, according to officials.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Lowline FireFaultless - MontroseKVNF's Farm Friday
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young