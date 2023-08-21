KVNF Regional Newscast: August 21, 2023

The Colorado Medical Board ruled unanimously last Thursday that certain so-called abortion reversal treatments do not fall within generally accepted standards of medical practice. The decision comes after the board refrained from classifying such treatments as unprofessional in a draft ruling last month.

This new decision focuses on a specific method of abortion reversal, which the Board ruled is unprofessional conduct. That’s when a patient is prescribed the hormone progesterone to try and stop a medication abortion that’s already underway. A state law banning abortion reversal treatments is on hold pending the medical board’s decision. It’s not clear yet if this week’s ruling will allow the law to fully take effect.

August 19 has been officially declared as Mexican American Development Association (MADA) Day within the City of Montrose. MADA is a nonprofit organization, originated in 1972 through the collaborative efforts of the Tortilla Flats community, led by Father Walter Smigiel, an active figure in the civil rights movement.

During the declaration, Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum noted that MADA, over its five-decade existence, has prioritized supporting families in need and elderly individuals. Bynum highlighted MADA's status as one of Western Colorado's oldest civil rights advocacy groups and emphasized its renewed focus on addressing community needs effectively, building upon its longstanding commitment to assisting those in need.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold awarded just under $950,000 in security grants to 56 Colorado county clerk’s offices, reports KVNF's Lisa Young. The funding made possible by the Colorado Election Security Act will be distributed over two funding cycles. The grants allow counties to upgrade physical security in county election offices across the state.

Griswold says, “the new resources will increase security and protect Colorado’s elections from insider threats and bad actors.”

The Colorado Election Security Act is a first-in-the-nation law that safeguards against potential insider threats to voting equipment and election systems. The bill was drafted after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters made copies of hard drive images containing election management software, which were then posted online.

Grant funds were used by participating counties to upgrade Key Card Access Systems for rooms holding voting system components, and continuous video security systems for voting system components, including costs for video storage.

Delta, Gunnison, Mesa and Montrose Counties received grant funding ranging from $18,000.00 to $30,000.00.

Two measures were recently introduced in the U.S. House and Senate that could nullify a new rule put forth by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). This rule aims to redefine the agency's management strategy by encompassing not only energy development and recreation but also conservation and restoration efforts. Colorado News Connection’s Eric Galatas brings this report.

Saturday, August 26th marks the historic anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S Constitution in 1920 which solidified the right of some women to vote. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Nancy Ball from the local League of Women Voters serving Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties about the historic event.