KVNF Regional Newscast: September 8, 2023

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we head to Montrose to learn about equine judging. Sheldon Collin and Vivian Messano recently placed 2nd in the State Horse Judging contest. KVNF’s Cassie Knust spoke with two students to learn more about horse judging and why they pursued this path.

Sheldon and Vivian were joined by fellow Montrose FFA students Kolt Reed and Jacey Wilson. Altogether, the four-member team competed against 47 teams and 150 students at the state level. The four will head to Columbus, Ohio next month to judge at the national level.

Curtis McCrackin, a Delta County business owner, announced that he’s running for Congress against Boebert in the Republican primary for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

McCrackin is the third Republican to launch a primary campaign against Boebert joining Jeff Hurd and Russ Andrews. For 20 years, McCrackin has overseen a number of real estate and construction businesses in the Surface Creek Valley near Delta.

In his campaign announcement, McCrackin says, “The biggest issue facing voters in Western Colorado in 2024 is the inflation caused by the excessive spending in the American Rescue Plan Act and the monetary policies that followed, raising the interest rates.”

Five Democrats are vying for the Democratic nomination including Aspen Businessman Adam Frisch who lost by a mere 546 votes to Boebert in the last election.

Both the City of Delta and Delta County Commissioners proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Delta Mayor Kevin Calson and Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes read the lengthy proclamation at their respective meetings this week.

The proclamation noted that in 2021, suicide was the 8th leading cause of death in Colorado with the state having the 6th highest suicide rate the United States with more than 1,300 people dying by suicide in 2021.

Hotchkiss leaders and community members recently met to discuss ongoing parking concerns in the town, reports the Delta County Independent. Hotchkiss Mayor Jim Wingfield said the goal of the work session and future work sessions is to help improve the town's parking situation, promote new businesses to come to Hotchkiss and possibly change the parking ordinance for businesses.