KVNF Regional Newscast: October 25, 2023

KVNF welcomes Drew McCracken and Brody Wilson to the KVNF Board of Directors. McCracken and Wilson were elected to the board during KVNF’s Annual Meeting held Monday in Delta. During their candidate interviews both men talked about why they wanted to join the board.

Drew McCracken, who lives in Ridgway and serves Chief Operating Officer of an international non-profit focused on an array of public health issues, talked about his love for community radio and how KVNF became his local station.

Brody Wilson, who grew up in Montrose and works as the Global Sustainability Manager for IBM’s real estate group, talked about what he sees for KVNF’s future and what he hopes to gain from serving on the board.

McCracken and Wilson join fellow board members President Kim Besel, Vice President, Christie Aschwanden, Greg Krush, Margaret Freeman, Paul Frasier, Greg Stunder and Betsy Marston. KVNF said a fond farewell to outgoing board members Bob Pennetta and Merrily Talbott.

Following the latest scandal at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Fremont County. Colorado State Rep. Matt Soper and Sen. Dylan Robert are hoping to enact legislation that would require individuals running a funeral home to be licensed by the state.

The Denver Post is reporting that domestic violence deaths in Colorado spiked to a record high in 2022 for the second year in a row. Statewide numbers came from a report by the state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

Delta County school board passed a resolution on how the district will address teaching social studies with the new state requirements, reports the Delta County Independent. The resolution, created to ease fears concerning curriculum to be taught to students, passed during the Oct. 17 board meeting.

