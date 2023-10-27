KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2023

On today’s Farm Friday agritourism remains popular for both farm owners and consumers. For a farmer or rancher looking to run an agritourism operation, there are challenges to consider. Rod Bain looks at the benefits and challenges associated with agritourism in this edition of “Agriculture USA”.

The count down to the November 7th Coordinated Election is underway. Ballots have been mailed out and hopefully received, the Blue Book sits on coffee tables and polling places are preparing to open.

We hear from Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes and Janine Reed, League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley.