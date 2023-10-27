© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published October 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF FARM FRIDAY
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF FARM FRIDAY

On today’s Farm Friday agritourism remains popular for both farm owners and consumers. For a farmer or rancher looking to run an agritourism operation, there are challenges to consider. Rod Bain looks at the benefits and challenges associated with agritourism in this edition of “Agriculture USA”.

The count down to the November 7th Coordinated Election is underway. Ballots have been mailed out and hopefully received, the Blue Book sits on coffee tables and polling places are preparing to open.

We hear from Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes and Janine Reed, League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley.

KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm Friday
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
