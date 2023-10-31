KVNF Regional Newscast: October 31, 2023

Delta County Democrats held their fall fundraiser on Sunday in Cedaredge. Co-chair Dea Jacobson says about 40 persons attended the event despite the stormy weather. Primary candidates for Congressional District 3 - Adam Frisch and Anna Stout were in attendance as well as Cole Buerger and Barbara Bynum, both vying for Colorado State Senate District 5 Democratic primary next summer.

Stefen Wynn, Paonia Town Administrator, recently reported that the town paid just over $156,000 to K&D Construction for the completion of the repairs along Dorris Avenue. Wynn noted the town expects to spend roughly $143,000 to finalize the project. Once the project is fully-paid, the town will submit a reimbursement request for a Tier I EIAF grant from DOLA for nearly $138,000. That amount was decided upon during preliminary estimates for repairs and a grant application was submitted earlier this year. DOLA awarded the grant on May 31.

With the weather cooling down, the Abraham Connection in Delta announced that it will open its shelter beginning tomorrow evening at 6 PM. Dinner and breakfast will be provided for those staying in the shelter.

Our local papers have featured local school board candidates through extensive profiles over the last month. Dennis Anderson, the publisher for the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent, offers some insight into the names on the ballot.

Delta County has one contested election for the school board. Incumbent Dan Burke is facing off against Hardy Hutto in District 4 for a four year term. Burke, a former educator in the area, is currently serving as Board President. Hutto, a 2001 graduate from Cedaredge High School, has extensive experience in construction management. More information on Burke and Hutto can be found in the October 25th edition of the Delta County Independent.

CORRECTION: Stefen Wynn is Paonia Town Administrator not the Mayor as incorrectly reported in the newscast.