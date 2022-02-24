Adam Frisch

We conclude the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions with the 19th story in the series. It’s hard to imagine a carbon neutral world without considering airplanes. Aviation contributes about 2.5 percent of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. As KOTO’s Matt Hoisch explains, airports are starting to find ways to bring down that number.
