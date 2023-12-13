KVNF Regional Newscast: December 13, 2023

Coming up on tonight’s Local Motion we feature Delta Health Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting Delta Health’s hospital staff and patients. Since its beginning in 2001 the foundation has awarded more than 300 scholarships to students, nurses, doctors, EMTs, medical coders and many more. Our guest for Local Motion is Darnell Place-Wise, Executive Director.

The City of Montrose will hold a municipal election on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The ballot will include candidates for the District III, District IV, and At Large seats. Candidates elected to the District III and IV seats will serve four-year terms, while the At-Large representative will serve a two-year term.

To qualify as a candidate, individuals must be registered electors, eighteen years of age or older, and have resided within the city and district they wish to represent for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day. Candidates for the At-Large seat can reside anywhere within city limits and meet the minimum residency requirement.

Candidates may circulate nomination petitions beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 25 valid signatures are required for a candidate to be included on the ballot. More information is available at the Montrose City Clerk’s Office.

Great Outdoors Colorado awarded just over $76,000 to fund two projects in Delta County. The first grant will help to conserve Hawk Ranch, a 270-acre working ranch in the Crawford Valley. The ranch is surrounded by iconic landscapes with the West Elk Wilderness to the east, Black Canyon National Park to the south, and the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area to the west.

The second grant will allow the North Fork Pool Park and Recreation District to improve habitat and treat invasive species at the Hotchkiss Crossroads Park, Hotchkiss Fairgrounds, and Paonia River Park.

Delta County and the West Region Wildfire Council were awarded a $600,000 grant for the administration and implementation of wildfire mitigation in Delta County over the next four years. Delta County was one of 16 counties in Colorado selected to receive funding from the Colorado State Forest Service in 2023.

Delta County has pledged $200,000 in matching funds over four years to be used for the implementation of wildfire mitigation in the county. Starting in Spring 2024, the West Region Wildfire Council will work on behalf of the County with qualified landowners at risk of wildfire, to reduce the buildup of dangerous fuels on their property that could drive a wildland fire and destroy homes.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold recently visited Southwestern Colorado and met with officials from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, to discuss automatic voter registration for the state’s tribal communities. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-J-D's Chris Clements has more.