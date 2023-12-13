© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 13, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Delta Health Foundation 2023 Gala
Darnell Place-Wise
/
KVNF
Delta Health Foundation 2023 Gala

Coming up on tonight’s Local Motion we feature Delta Health Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting Delta Health’s hospital staff and patients. Since its beginning in 2001 the foundation has awarded more than 300 scholarships to students, nurses, doctors, EMTs, medical coders and many more. Our guest for Local Motion is Darnell Place-Wise, Executive Director.

The City of Montrose will hold a municipal election on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The ballot will include candidates for the District III, District IV, and At Large seats. Candidates elected to the District III and IV seats will serve four-year terms, while the At-Large representative will serve a two-year term.

To qualify as a candidate, individuals must be registered electors, eighteen years of age or older, and have resided within the city and district they wish to represent for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day. Candidates for the At-Large seat can reside anywhere within city limits and meet the minimum residency requirement.

Candidates may circulate nomination petitions beginning on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 25 valid signatures are required for a candidate to be included on the ballot. More information is available at the Montrose City Clerk’s Office.

Great Outdoors Colorado awarded just over $76,000 to fund two projects in Delta County. The first grant will help to conserve Hawk Ranch, a 270-acre working ranch in the Crawford Valley. The ranch is surrounded by iconic landscapes with the West Elk Wilderness to the east, Black Canyon National Park to the south, and the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area to the west.

The second grant will allow the North Fork Pool Park and Recreation District to improve habitat and treat invasive species at the Hotchkiss Crossroads Park, Hotchkiss Fairgrounds, and Paonia River Park.

Delta County and the West Region Wildfire Council were awarded a $600,000 grant for the administration and implementation of wildfire mitigation in Delta County over the next four years. Delta County was one of 16 counties in Colorado selected to receive funding from the Colorado State Forest Service in 2023.

Delta County has pledged $200,000 in matching funds over four years to be used for the implementation of wildfire mitigation in the county. Starting in Spring 2024, the West Region Wildfire Council will work on behalf of the County with qualified landowners at risk of wildfire, to reduce the buildup of dangerous fuels on their property that could drive a wildland fire and destroy homes.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold recently visited Southwestern Colorado and met with officials from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, to discuss automatic voter registration for the state’s tribal communities. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-J-D's Chris Clements has more.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young