KVNF Regional Newscast: February 21, 2024

The U.S. Postal Service is considering investing in millions of dollars of upgrades at its Processing and Distribution Center in Grand Junction. However, they are also looking to move some of the facility’s processing operations to Denver. The proposed changes could result in job losses and possibly delay some mail delivery, reports the Grand Junction Sentinel.

The Postal Service says it plans to invest $6 to $8 million into the proposed Local Processing Center in Grand Junction for modernization, deferred maintenance and new processing automation equipment. The Postal Service estimates the operational changes would result in $2.2 million to $3 million a year in combined transportation, maintenance and mail processing savings.

Colorado House of Representatives will consider a Joint Resolution this Friday to rename the Highway 50 bridge coming into Delta from Grand Junction as the Brigadier General Felix Sparks Memorial Bridge. The resolution was introduced in-part by Rep. Matt Soper, of Delta.

Sparks was a famous resident of Delta who made significant contributions to the peace, safety, and welfare of Colorado and the United States as a World War II war hero. He helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp. He also served as District Attorney for Colorado's 7th Judicial District and was the longtime Director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. If the resolution is approved, a dedicated ceremony will take place in the fall.

The developer behind the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Montrose is planning a second brand-name hotel at the Colorado Outdoors campus, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Lamont Companies presented the plan at a Montrose Urban Renewal Authority meeting saying they plan to break ground in 2025.

The developer’s initial presentation cited plans for a 90-room hotel, and noted their market research has determined Montrose can sustain at least this many rooms with current demand. The hotel will be located near the Marriott on the northern end of the Colorado Outdoors campus, and primarily funded through private financing. The estimated cost of construction is nearly $19 million, with estimated gross revenue of over $4 million per year once the location stabilizes.

Amache, a former Japanese incarceration camp in Colorado, is now officially part of the National Park system. KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde reports on what survivors and descendants had to say.

Competition for water on the Colorado River is intense. There’s not enough to go around. So when a large volume is up for negotiation, it draws in some powerful players, and big money. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West news Bureau on one deal coming together in Colorado