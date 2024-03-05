KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 2024

State Representative Barbara McLachlan is the chair of the House Education Committee. The Democratic from Durango, who represents House District 59, speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about what she's working on this session.

TOP STORY: The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former president Donald Trump should remain on Colorado’s primary ballot. The decision was unanimous by the judges though each had different opinions, however, the court did agree that individual states may not bar candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision in this case, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding office.

Each year the Paradise Theater in Paonia hosts the Cabin Fever Series, a collection of films, live music, comedians, cult classics and documentaries designed to get us out of our winter ruts. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with local filmmakers and climbers Henna Taylor and Madaeline Sorkin.