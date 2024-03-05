© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
State Representative Barbara McLachlan is the chair of the House Education Committee. The Democratic from Durango represents House District 59
Photo courtesy of Barbara McLachlan
/
KVNF
State Representative Barbara McLachlan is the chair of the House Education Committee. The Democratic from Durango represents House District 59

State Representative Barbara McLachlan is the chair of the House Education Committee. The Democratic from Durango, who represents House District 59, speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about what she's working on this session.

TOP STORY: The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former president Donald Trump should remain on Colorado’s primary ballot. The decision was unanimous by the judges though each had different opinions, however, the court did agree that individual states may not bar candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision in this case, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding office.

Each year the Paradise Theater in Paonia hosts the Cabin Fever Series, a collection of films, live music, comedians, cult classics and documentaries designed to get us out of our winter ruts. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with local filmmakers and climbers Henna Taylor and Madaeline Sorkin.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Donald TrumpRep. Barbara McLachlan
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young