KVNF Regional Newscast: March 19, 2024

Colorado House Bill 24-1066, introduced earlier this legislative session, addresses many issues related to an increase in assaults against healthcare workers across the state. Rural hospitals like Delta Health are finding ways to address the alarming issue now. The small 49 bed hospital now provides round the clock security and has begun an awareness campaign to keep both patients and staff safe. KVNF's Lisa Young recently spoke with Delta Health’s Jacque Davis and Melissa Palmer about the concerning issue.

The 2022 audit for the town of Paonia is good to go, reports the Delta County Independent. Paonia Town Administrator Stefen Wynn reported during the March 12 board of trustees meeting that he received the 2022 audit which needed a few asset numbers updated.

The board unanimously agreed to accept the audit with the changes. Wynn told the board that finalizing the audit will free up grants, revenue and liens on the town. He also said the town has $4 million in unrestricted funds, according to the 2022 audit.

Ouray Ice Park officials say they plan a soft closing date on Sunday, March 24, reports the Montrose Daily Press. While climbing continues, the park’s farmers have stopped fielding new ice and are focusing on maintenance. While March 24 is the anticipated closing date, officials said the park will stay open as long as the ice is safe to climb. A rain event or excessive melting could push the date forward, while continued safe conditions could move it back.

Housing, city planning and immigration were among a handful of topics Montrose City Council candidates addressed last week at a forum held by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley. Four candidates will vie for three seats in the April 2 election, with current District 4 Council Member Dave Frank, as well as former mayor Judy Ann Files — aiming for the council's member-at-large seat — running unopposed. Current Council Member J. David Reed will face off with newcomer Bart Larmouth for the District 3 seat in the only contested race on the ballot, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

The Town of Cedaredge has hired Carl Holm, Delta County’s former development and natural resources director, as a temporary administrative assistant. According to Interim Town Administrator Mark Relph, the contract will expire at the end of the year. The position was created to assist with the town’s master plan update. Relph’s contract as interim administrator expires on July 1. Holm’s involvement is meant to create a smooth transition to the next town administrator, reports the Delta County Independent.

Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, reports on how Colorado lawmakers are forging ahead on plans to restore the state’s traditional wild landscapes.