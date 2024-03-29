KVNF Regional Newscast: March 29, 2024

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday Brad Tonnessen from the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa tells us about some upcoming events. Join us next Tuesday April 2nd at 6 pm for Local Motion to learn more about the ongoing research and events at the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa.

TOP STORY: A three-member panel of federal appellate judges is now weighing whether Megan Hess should have a lower sentence than the 20 years she is serving for mail fraud. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has more one this story from the Montrose Daily Press.

Updates on the Miners Trail and playground being developed at the Delta County Fairgrounds were given during the latest Delta County School Board meeting held at Lincoln Elementary School, reports the Delta County Independent.

Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz told the school board that the county received notice to proceed on trail segments 3-5 with pending notice on the first two segments to come soon. Koontz says the 1.2-mile trail is a $2.5-million project with a groundbreaking for the steel pedestrian bridge, which costs $1 million, tol be scheduled soon.

Delta County Public Information Specialist Lindsay Mitchell says the county was awarded a $515,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation for the playground at the Delta County Fairgrounds in December. Construction should begin soon after fair week. The county continues to seek individual and company sponsorships for playground equipment.

Ouray County Commissioners officially recognized 12 narrow gauge railroad cars in a small out building in Ridgway as Ouray County Historic Landmarks. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has more on this story from the Ouray Plaindealer.

