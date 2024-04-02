KVNF Regional Newscast: April 2, 2024

Today is election day for municipalities in our area including Delta and Montrose Counties. Polling places will be open until 7 pm tonight. Be sure and participate in our democracy and vote.

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will be hosting a Colorado Fiscal Institute Presentation at 5:30 pm, April 11 at the Centennial Room in Montrose.

The program will include Colorado Legislative actions regarding property taxes following the failure of Prop HH and related property issues on the November ballot. Also, included is information regarding Tabor rebates for 2022, 2023, property tax spikes, and Homestead Exemption changes.

Keeping an eye on our Colorado Snowpack. As of yesterday, the Gunnison River Basin is at 106 percent, the Yampa and White River Basin is at 112 while the Upper Colorado River Basin is at 108 percent of median.

A coalition of environmental groups filed a proposal last week for managing the Colorado River after current rules expire in 2026. As KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, the proposal brings wildlife into the contentious discussion of how Western states should use the river's supply.

Help is on the way for a number of rural communities throughout Colorado looking to protect the environment from dangerous chemicals. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details.

Colorado lawmakers are considering ways to protect critical water resources left unprotected last year by the U-S Supreme Court. Eric Galatas has more.

Have you ever wondered how much your school district or another school district in Colorado receives in funding, where it comes from and how much your district is spending yearly per pupil?

Well, there’s a place to find the information. Rebecca McClellan, chair of the Colorado State Board of Education, talked about the ‘financial transparency’ information found on the Colorado Department of Education website ( www.cde.state.co.us) during a recent Facebook presentation for the League of Women Voters of Colorado.

Here’s what I found when comparing a couple of rural school districts in our listening area -Delta, Montrose, Ouray and Hinsdale Counties. Keep in mind that ‘financial transparency’ information is for the 2021-2022 fiscal school year…so it's a few years in the rear view mirror.

First, all four districts are rural school districts serving under 7,000 students. All four districts serve elementary, middle and high school students. Two of the districts Delta and Montrose have charter schools.

Montrose County with 15 schools reported serving just over 6,000 students; Delta County with 18 schools taught roughly 4,000 students; Ouray County with three schools reported 189 students and Hinsdale County with one school had just 77 students.

Hinsdale County School District, with the least number of schools and students, dished out $24,983 per pupil followed by Ouray County at $18,768, next Delta County spent $13,696 per student and the largest school district - Montrose County spent $11,893 per student. During this reporting period, the state average was $13,509 per student across all school districts.

There’s a lot more information on where school districts receive funding and how they spend it … …look for ‘financial transparency on the Colorado Department of Education website.