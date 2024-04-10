KVNF Regional Newscast: April 10, 2024

Colorado Sun reporter Sandra Fish was kicked out of the Republican Party’s state assembly in Pueblo over the weekend. Veteran political reporter was given a press pass when she entered the event but was later escorted out by a sheriff’s deputy. The state GOP says Fish was not on the official list of reporters. The incident – which was captured on video – has prompted outrage, including Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, a former journalist.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Fish was not on the list because GOP party chair Dave Williams believes her reporting is “unfair.” Fish has covered state parties and their assemblies for years, including Williams and the Colorado GOP.

Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum has dropped out of Colorado’s Senate District 5 race. Bynum made the announcement on her Facebook Page. The Democrat thanked her supporters saying she began the campaign nine months ago with a sincere desire to be a fierce advocate for Western Slope values in the General Assembly.

Bynum went on to say she " believes Cole Buerger will be a strong voice for Western Colorado and looks forward to supporting him in November.” Buerger will face off against current Republican State Representative Marc Catlin in the June 25th primary for Senate District 5.

Just over one million dollars of federal funding will be used to replace a bridge over Corbett Creek, reports the Ouray Plaindealer.

Congress’ approval of a larger spending bill means $1 million dollars will fund one of Ouray County’s top priorities for infrastructure repairs. The area where the bridge will be replaced is subject to seasonal flooding, particularly during monsoonal weather later in the summer.

Heavy rain has intermittently washed out parts of County Road 17, next to Corbett Creek, bringing flood debris and causing problems with culverts and other infrastructure. Parts of the roadway have had to be closed for weeks at a time to allow for cleanup at times.

Other projects from the more than $27 million in Congressional spending earmarked for 40 Colorado projects include $2 million for the Hinsdale County Emergency Operations Center, $600,000 for the Western Slope Schools Career Collaborative, $1.1 million for Axis Health System’s Community Healthcare Campus Service Expansion in Durango, and $158,000 for the Delta Health Clinic space’s remodel.

Montrose Regional Airport canceled the 2024 Tribute to Aviation event citing unforeseen global circumstances that may hinder the participation of military aircraft.

Months after wolves were reintroduced to the Colorado landscape, they’re expanding their range and generating buzz. Thousands are tracking them on social media. And wildlife photographers are planning summer excursions to see them. Could this mark the beginning of a new tourism attraction? KUNC’s Scott Franz reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.