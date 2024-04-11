KVNF Regional Newscast: April 11, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee voted down the impeachment resolution aimed at Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold. The decision on Monday was voted down on an 8-3, party-line vote followed by over five hours of testimony and remarks. In a press release Secretary Griswold said, “The impeachment resolution contained numerous falsehoods, including the allegation that former President Donald Trump was kept off the 2024 Colorado Republican Party Presidential Primary ballot.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that a wolf or wolves killed another calf in Colorado, reports the Aspen Times. This time the depredation took place in Jackson County. This is the second depredation in a week, the first happened in Grand County on April 2.

Wildlife officials say they found a dead calf in the North Park region on April 7 with injuries consistent with wolf depredation including a partially consumed hindquarter. During their field investigation, officials also found partial wolf tracks in the same area. According to a news release from CPW, the agency stated that it “is aware of four wolves in the North Park area including wolves released in December 2023.”

Congratulations to our partner Rocky Mountain Community Radio stations who recently won a combined 31 Colorado Broadcasters Association awards across all markets. Former KVNF reporter Cassie Knust and freelance reporter Laura Palmisano took first place in the Public Affairs Category for their Local Motion: Latine stories by KVNF. And Palmisano took second place in the Public Affairs category for her Local Motion: Meet a Male Midwife. CBA winners.

As reported previously on KVNF. Colorado Sun politics reporter Sandra Fish was kicked out of the Colorado GOP Assembly recently in Pueblo. Fish has been covering politics since 1982. She was escorted out of the state GOP assembly by a sheriff’s deputy, after being told that party chair Dave Williams thinks her current reporting is “very unfair.”

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KG-N-U’s Jackie Sedley spoke with Sandra Fish about what happened.