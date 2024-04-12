KVNF Regional Newscast: April 12, 2024

On today’s extended KVNF Farm Friday feature, we hear from Libby Christensen, Statewide Food and Ag Specialist Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension, on the recent shortfall in funding for the Health School Meals for All program that’s affecting students, school food service workers and Colorado Ag Producers.

In November of 2022, Colorado voters approved Proposition FF to increase the state budget by over $100 million dollars. The budget increase would come by increasing taxes on those making more than $300,000 annually and completely fund the Health School Meals for All program.

KVNF previously reported that the program was slated to have a huge financial impact on ag producers for years to come. Producers statewide were encouraged to move forward with contacting schools or food hubs to provide produce or value added products for schools. Now, many famers are facing financial losses and trust in the program.

Votes for the Orchard City Board of Trustees may require a recount due to the closeness of the results, reports the Delta County Independent.

Unofficial results following the April 2nd election declared 312 votes for Trustee Candidate Michael Hansen and 313 for Trustee Wade Kasmen, essentially tying them for the last open position on the board.

According to Rene Warner, chief deputy at the Delta County Clerk and Recorder's Office, oversea ballots and signature cures are accepted up to eight days after the election, with a deadline on Wednesday, April 10th. Those ballots were tabulated yesterday and will be canvassed today to determine if a recount is required.