KVNF Regional Newscast: April 16, 2024

Over one hundred Cedaredge area residents attended a planning commission meeting last week regarding a proposed 420 unit housing development, reports the Delta County Independent. Back Nine Equity, LLC unveiled its proposed sketch plan and planned development for ‘Mesa Point.’

The Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission did not make a formal decision on the Mesa Point sketch plan AND will reconvene the public hearing portion of the meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. The sketch plan, project narrative and staff report are available for public viewing at cedaredgecolorado.com.

The state of Colorado is set to receive over $12.5 million dollars from the Federal - Secure Rural Schools program which provides critical funding for schools, roads, and other municipal services to more than 700 counties across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Several counties in our listening area benefit from the program.

FEATURE: Despite the separation of church and state, prayers are said on the floors of state legislatures across the United States and many states also have bible study classes at their state Capitols. A Christian pastor travels hundreds of miles each week to minister at the Colorado and Wyoming State Capitols when the governing bodies are in session. As Laura Palmisano reports for KVNF, he’s there to offer Bible study to state legislators from both parties.