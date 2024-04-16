© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 16, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published April 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Dan File in front of the First Baptist Lake City Church where he’s the interim pastor. File also leads a weekly bible study at the Colorado State Capitol for lawmakers when the legislature is in session.
Laura Palmisano
Over one hundred Cedaredge area residents attended a planning commission meeting last week regarding a proposed 420 unit housing development, reports the Delta County Independent. Back Nine Equity, LLC unveiled its proposed sketch plan and planned development for ‘Mesa Point.’

The Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission did not make a formal decision on the Mesa Point sketch plan AND will reconvene the public hearing portion of the meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. The sketch plan, project narrative and staff report are available for public viewing at cedaredgecolorado.com.

The state of Colorado is set to receive over $12.5 million dollars from the Federal - Secure Rural Schools program which provides critical funding for schools, roads, and other municipal services to more than 700 counties across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Several counties in our listening area benefit from the program.

FEATURE: Despite the separation of church and state, prayers are said on the floors of state legislatures across the United States and many states also have bible study classes at their state Capitols. A Christian pastor travels hundreds of miles each week to minister at the Colorado and Wyoming State Capitols when the governing bodies are in session. As Laura Palmisano reports for KVNF, he’s there to offer Bible study to state legislators from both parties.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
