KVNF Regional Newscast: April 24, 2024

KVNF's Lisa Young reports on the recent decision by the US Postal Service to move some mail operations from Grand Junction to Denver affecting thousands of customers and postal workers on the Western Slope.

Top Story: U.S. 50 south of Olathe was closed in both directions on Monday due to a barricaded subject in a home near the highway.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was part of an investigation into an alleged shooting incident Sunday night, in which one person was reportedly shot. The suspect was thought to be in the home on U.S. 50, near Gunnison Road prompting the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Olathe Police Department and Colorado State Patrol, to respond. No further information has been provided.

Newly appointed Hotchkiss town councilors reversed the previous board’s decision to remove fluoride from the town drinking water, reports the Delta County Independent. The board rescinded the motion from the March 14 meeting to take fluoride out of their water supply after several professionals testified to the safety and health benefits of having fluoride in the water. Councilman Randy Thalmann was the only ‘no’ vote.

Montrose County Commissioners recently designated the Rimrocker Trail, a 160 mile route from Montrose to Moab Utah as a Montrose County Historical Landmark. Rimrocker Trail preserves a rich history of wagon and automobile travel on the trail. The history of the Rimrocker Trail can be divided into five periods of historical significance from 1881 through 1994, according to the resolution.

KVNF's Brody Wilson shares a recent study by several Colorado universities and conservation groups on the Colorado River’s waters usage.

Geyser Systems in Montrose recently received a US patent for its 0.8 gallon portable shower system popular among overlanders, campers and recreationists. CEO Jonathan Ballesteros says the system uses 10 times less water than a traditional shower.