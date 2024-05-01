© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 1, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
The Blue River flows through northern Summit County on April 22, 2024. Mountain snowmelt collects in nearby Dillon Reservoir, and some of it travels through the Blue on its way to the Colorado River.
Alex Hager / KUNC
The Blue River flows through northern Summit County on April 22, 2024. Mountain snowmelt collects in nearby Dillon Reservoir, and some of it travels through the Blue on its way to the Colorado River.

Water managers in the seven states that use the Colorado River are turning their eyes to the mountains to get a sense of summertime water supply. The river gets two thirds of its water from snow in Colorado, which is just starting to melt. KUNC’s Alex Hager takes us on a journey to follow the springtime flows.

TOP STORY: The town of Paonia welcomed newly elected Mayor Paige Smith who replaced outgoing Mayor Mary Bachran during the April 23 Paonia Board of Trustees meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. Kathy Swartz was sworn in for a full term after finishing former Trustee Thomas Markle's term. William Brunner and Walter Czeck were sworn in, replacing Morgan MacInnis and Dave Knutson.

The board will advertise the open trustee seat left vacated by new Mayor Paige Smith. Trustee John Valentine was selected as the new Mayor Pro-tem. Despite objections from Trustee Brunner, Town Administrator Stefen Wynn was reappointed as town treasurer.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the state’s $40.6 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday, reports the Colorado News Line. The Governor praised the historic funding for public education and bipartisan work of legislators for crafting a more normal budget as pandemic relief funds dry up. The budget saw a 3.7% increase over last year with an increase of about $1 billion in general fund spending.

The saga of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose continues as the previous co-owner, now in prison, was denied the ability to hold back information from civil complaints. Brody Wilson reports.

KVNF Regional Newscast Colorado River ReportingTown of PaoniaSunset Mesa Funeral Directors
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
