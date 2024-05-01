KVNF Regional Newscast: May 1, 2024

Water managers in the seven states that use the Colorado River are turning their eyes to the mountains to get a sense of summertime water supply. The river gets two thirds of its water from snow in Colorado, which is just starting to melt. KUNC’s Alex Hager takes us on a journey to follow the springtime flows.

TOP STORY: The town of Paonia welcomed newly elected Mayor Paige Smith who replaced outgoing Mayor Mary Bachran during the April 23 Paonia Board of Trustees meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. Kathy Swartz was sworn in for a full term after finishing former Trustee Thomas Markle's term. William Brunner and Walter Czeck were sworn in, replacing Morgan MacInnis and Dave Knutson.

The board will advertise the open trustee seat left vacated by new Mayor Paige Smith. Trustee John Valentine was selected as the new Mayor Pro-tem. Despite objections from Trustee Brunner, Town Administrator Stefen Wynn was reappointed as town treasurer.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the state’s $40.6 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday, reports the Colorado News Line. The Governor praised the historic funding for public education and bipartisan work of legislators for crafting a more normal budget as pandemic relief funds dry up. The budget saw a 3.7% increase over last year with an increase of about $1 billion in general fund spending.

The saga of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose continues as the previous co-owner, now in prison, was denied the ability to hold back information from civil complaints. Brody Wilson reports.