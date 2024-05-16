KVNF Regional Newscast: May 16, 2024

Several Delta County citizens filed a lawsuit against the county last week. In a press release, three citizens says they want the courts to ensure that their right is protected to put county legislation on a ballot in the form of a citizen referendum.

A referendum petition was circulated and submitted to the Delta County Clerk and Recorder on April 18th. According to the press release, the petition contained over 1,400 signatures but was rejected by county officials, who stated that the citizens did not have a right to a referendum on the Land Use Code Update Resolution R-2024-03. The citizens are now asking the court to step in, seeking clarity on the process and urging public officials to follow the law.

The Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the Back Nine Equity, LLC’s proposed 421-home major subdivision in a 3-1 vote last week, reports the Delta County Independent.

The decision came after four in-depth meetings on the proposed project. Planning Commissioners focused on all of the 13 conditions for approval, however they cited community disapproval of the project, outstanding geotechnical questions on the hillside and fire mitigation concerns as its reasons for denial.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation for denial will go to the Cedaredge Board of Trustees. After a minimum of 30 days the board of trustees review the recommendation before making its final decision to either accept or reject the planning commission’s recommendation.

The draw-down of Crystal Reservoir, near Ironton on the northside of Red Mountain Pass, over Dam safety concerns, had prompted a water rights tussle between the US Forest Service and the Town of Ouray. Brody Wilson has more.

Dark Skies Paonia recently submitted an application to become a certified Dark Skies Community. The organization will hold a fundraiser this Friday at the Paradise Theater. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with Aaron Watson to find out more.