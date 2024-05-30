KVNF Regional Newscast: May 30, 2024

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced additional $1.5 million in funding available for election judges' pay, grants for Colorado’s federally-recognized Tribes, and Sunday voting.

The Hero’s Pay will be available for election judges for the statewide primary and general election. The funding will allow counties to increase pay by up to $3 per hour. Each county clerk will be able to opt their county into this increased funding.

The funding will also cover the costs to open voting centers on the Sunday before election day. Voting centers are not required to be open on Sundays under state law.

A grant of up to $20,000 is also available to both the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Tribes for qualified programs to increase access to voting on Tribal lands.

The $1.5 million in new grants comes on top of the $3.5 million made available to counties in February to bolster the security and accessibility of 2024’s elections.

Over the holiday weekend, KVNF’s Brody Wilson took a trip to the Morrow Point Dam for an unusual event.

Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, located in Montrose, continues to provide homes and needed resources to our community. KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Amanda Gerhardt, Executive Director for the non-profit organization, about the organization and its mission.