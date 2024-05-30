© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 30, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced additional $1.5 million in funding available for election judges' pay, grants for Colorado’s federally-recognized Tribes, and Sunday voting.

The Hero’s Pay will be available for election judges for the statewide primary and general election. The funding will allow counties to increase pay by up to $3 per hour. Each county clerk will be able to opt their county into this increased funding.

The funding will also cover the costs to open voting centers on the Sunday before election day. Voting centers are not required to be open on Sundays under state law.

A grant of up to $20,000 is also available to both the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Tribes for qualified programs to increase access to voting on Tribal lands.

The $1.5 million in new grants comes on top of the $3.5 million made available to counties in February to bolster the security and accessibility of 2024’s elections.

Over the holiday weekend, KVNF’s Brody Wilson took a trip to the Morrow Point Dam for an unusual event.

Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, located in Montrose, continues to provide homes and needed resources to our community. KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Amanda Gerhardt, Executive Director for the non-profit organization, about the organization and its mission.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
