KVNF Regional Newscast: May 31, 2024

KVNF Farm Friday: Farmers markets across the state and on the Western Slope are in full swing. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we visit one popular mid-week market in Paonia. The Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia participates in the “The Passport Program” sponsored by The Colorado Farmers Market Association. To find more farmers markets across the state visit The Colorado Farmers Market Association website.

Top Story: The town of Paonia approved the formation of a personnel committee where employees can voice concerns and grievances, reports the Delta County Independent. The new committee consists of the town mayor, one trustee and one town employee recommended by staff.

During the May 28 board of trustees meeting, town employee Deputy Clerk Ruben Santiago and Trustee Kathy Swartz were selected. Joann Katzer will serve as the alternate staff member and Trustee Rick Stelter will serve as the alternate trustee.

A new Colorado law encouraging agricultural stewardship will begin offering tax credits this January. The bill will provide a state income tax credit for qualified stewardship practices on farms and ranches.

The measure introduces a tiered tax credit system, rewarding farmers and ranchers for implementing qualified stewardship practices. Maximum per acre credits of $75, $100, and $150 are available with the maximum credits range from $150,000 to $300,000 per year. With an annual cap of $3 million in credits. The Colorado Department of Agriculture will oversee the application and tax credit certificates.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests awarded a five-year forest-wide concession permit to Recreation Resource Management of America, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The permit covers 61 developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, day-use areas, rental cabins, and an RV dump station, with 16 new sites added this year to enhance services and visitor experiences. Recreation Resource Management of America will collect fees and reinvest a portion into site maintenance.