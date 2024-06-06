KVNF Regional Newscast: June 6, 2024

A trio of bills aimed to reform Colorado’s funeral industry were signed by Governor Jared Polis on May 24th. The bill signing took place at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver.

Colorado State Representative Matt Soper, who worked on several pieces of legislation to reform the mortuary industry following the FBI raid of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor’s Service in 2018, attended the historic bill signing.

The 45th annual Pioneer Days - "Cowboy Boots and Country Roots." kicks off today in Crawford with an old-fashioned melodrama at 6 pm. The annual baking contest takes place Friday morning followed by a spaghetti dinner hosted by the Crawford Fire Auxiliary at 4:30 pm.

Saturday morning starts early with The Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at 6 am followed by The Pioneer Days Parade at 10:00 am. Back by popular demand, The outhouse races will begin immediately following the parade. David Haze and students will perform music in the park. There’s a climbing wall, kids' games, including a watermelon eating contest. There will be vendors and book sales and crafts at the Crawford Library.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Highlighting Changing Landscape of Rural America will be in Paonia from Tuesday June 18 through July 20. The exhibit will be staged at Blue Sage Center for the Arts from 11am to 4pm during the exhibition.

According to a press release, The Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads,” explores the evolving landscape of rural America. Most of the United States landscape today remains rural, with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans have responded.

For the second year, Ouray County Commissioners faced complaints about recognizing Pride Month and flying the rainbow flag at the 4-H center and fairgrounds. For KVNF, Brody Wilson has the details.

There are several Pride events taking place in our KVNF listening area including Rainbow of the Rockies, the first annual pride festival in Montrose. The one day event takes place this Saturday from 3-5pm at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. There will be a Pride flag making party from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at The Hearth in Paonia on Sunday June 9th. ANd Paonia Pride will host the Velveteen Queen - drag show Saturday June 22nd at the Paradise Theatre.