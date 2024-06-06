© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 6, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Colorado State Representative Matt Soper speaks during the signing of three bills regulating Colorado's funeral home industry. Soper was joined by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, famlies of victims and other state legislators
Matt Soper
/
KVNF
Colorado State Representative Matt Soper speaks during the signing of three bills regulating Colorado's funeral home industry. Soper was joined by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, famlies of victims and other state legislators

A trio of bills aimed to reform Colorado’s funeral industry were signed by Governor Jared Polis on May 24th. The bill signing took place at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver.

Colorado State Representative Matt Soper, who worked on several pieces of legislation to reform the mortuary industry following the FBI raid of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor’s Service in 2018, attended the historic bill signing.

The 45th annual Pioneer Days - "Cowboy Boots and Country Roots." kicks off today in Crawford with an old-fashioned melodrama at 6 pm. The annual baking contest takes place Friday morning followed by a spaghetti dinner hosted by the Crawford Fire Auxiliary at 4:30 pm.

Saturday morning starts early with The Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at 6 am followed by The Pioneer Days Parade at 10:00 am. Back by popular demand, The outhouse races will begin immediately following the parade. David Haze and students will perform music in the park. There’s a climbing wall, kids' games, including a watermelon eating contest. There will be vendors and book sales and crafts at the Crawford Library.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Highlighting Changing Landscape of Rural America will be in Paonia from Tuesday June 18 through July 20. The exhibit will be staged at Blue Sage Center for the Arts from 11am to 4pm during the exhibition.

According to a press release, The Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads,” explores the evolving landscape of rural America. Most of the United States landscape today remains rural, with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans have responded.

For the second year, Ouray County Commissioners faced complaints about recognizing Pride Month and flying the rainbow flag at the 4-H center and fairgrounds. For KVNF, Brody Wilson has the details.

There are several Pride events taking place in our KVNF listening area including Rainbow of the Rockies, the first annual pride festival in Montrose. The one day event takes place this Saturday from 3-5pm at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. There will be a Pride flag making party from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at The Hearth in Paonia on Sunday June 9th. ANd Paonia Pride will host the Velveteen Queen - drag show Saturday June 22nd at the Paradise Theatre.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Rep. Matt SoperSunset Mesa Funeral DirectorsCrawford Pioneer DaysPride Month
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young