KVNF Regional Newscast: July 9, 2024

FEATURE STORY: The recent decision by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the sentencing of Montrose Funeral Home owners Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch, who plead guilty to mail fraud in one of the state’s most egregious body brokering schemes, brought out rage from Colorado State Representative Matt Soper.

In February 2018 the FBI shut down Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose after complaints that the funeral home was brokering bodies and giving fake cremains to the families.

TOP STORY:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is partnering with the state Libertarian Party to get on the Colorado presidential ballot. The party’s leadership passed a resolution last week in favor of the partnership. The deal ensures Kennedy, an independent, and his running mate Nicole Shanahan will appear on the ballot in November as third-party candidates. In a statement, the Kennedy campaign says the Libertarian Party will help him gather support through canvassing and phone banks.

A Colorado animal rights group is one step closer to getting an initiative on the November ballot that would ban hunting mountain lions, bobcats and lynx. The organization Cats Aren’t Trophies submitted a hundred and eighty thousand (180,000) signatures last week to the Secretary of State’s office. The measure, titled Initiative 91, requires about a hundred and twenty four thousand signatures from registered Colorado voters. The Secretary of State has thirty days to review and verify them. Initiative 91 would ban trophy hunting of the big cats, calling it “inhumane,” but includes exceptions for killing the animals in defense of a person, pet or livestock.

The vote-margin between -two Republicans vying for their party’s nominee for State House District 58 has narrowed even more since Election Day, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Mark Roeber, former Delta County commissioner, had a 14 vote lead over Larry Don Suckla, former Montezuma County commissioner, at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Secretary of State's website. By 3pm the lead had flipped to Suckla, by three votes placing the race in the state’s mandatory recount territory. The declared winner will face Democratic HD 58 candidate Kathleen Curry in November.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser recently visited our area to attend an energy conference. KVNF’s Brody Wilson spoke with the Attorney General on a number of issues including the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons. You can hear the entire interview with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Local Motion tonight at 6 pm. If you miss tonight’s Local Motion you can find the conversation on our website at kvnf.org under the News tab.

