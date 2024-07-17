© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 17, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published July 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Citizens for a Healthy Community and Earthworks used optical gas imagery camera to capture alleged emissions from produced water tank in Gunnison County
CHC
/
KVNF
Citizens for a Healthy Community and Earthworks used optical gas imagery camera to capture alleged emissions from produced water tank in Gunnison County

FEATURE: Citizens for a Healthy Community based in Paonia, Colorado recently filed a complaint with the Colorado Department of Public of Health and Environment and the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission after possible emissions leaks and potential compliance issues were noted at two Gunnison Energy sites. CHC and Earthworks conducted a site visit on June 15th using special technology to view equipment at the location in Gunnison County.

TOP STORY: More than 370 voters in a southwest Colorado county never received ballots in the mail for the June 25 primary election, reports the Denver Post. Those lost ballots are affecting the race between Larry Don Suckla and J. Mark Roeber for House District 58’s primary.

With a three-vote margin, favoring Suckla, Colorado Secretary Jena Griswold ordered a recount. According to the Post, Griswold’s office noted that the lost ballots accounted for nearly a quarter of Dolores County’s active voter list. The ballots were apparently lost between when they were loaded in the U.S. Postal Service truck at the printing vendor in Seattle and their scheduled delivery to a mail facility in Albuquerque.

The Paradise Theater in Paonia continues its "theater-artists in residence" this week with Ryan McCurdy & Martha Goode. KVNF's Taya Jae went to find out more about their upcoming production, White Rock Cliff.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for Delta County residents and business owners regarding the Colorado Highway 92 Rogers Mesa Phase 1 Reconstruct project. The event takes place today from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Citizens for a Healthy CommunityElection 2024
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
