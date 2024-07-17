KVNF Regional Newscast: July 17, 2024

FEATURE: Citizens for a Healthy Community based in Paonia, Colorado recently filed a complaint with the Colorado Department of Public of Health and Environment and the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission after possible emissions leaks and potential compliance issues were noted at two Gunnison Energy sites. CHC and Earthworks conducted a site visit on June 15th using special technology to view equipment at the location in Gunnison County.

TOP STORY: More than 370 voters in a southwest Colorado county never received ballots in the mail for the June 25 primary election, reports the Denver Post. Those lost ballots are affecting the race between Larry Don Suckla and J. Mark Roeber for House District 58’s primary.

With a three-vote margin, favoring Suckla, Colorado Secretary Jena Griswold ordered a recount. According to the Post, Griswold’s office noted that the lost ballots accounted for nearly a quarter of Dolores County’s active voter list. The ballots were apparently lost between when they were loaded in the U.S. Postal Service truck at the printing vendor in Seattle and their scheduled delivery to a mail facility in Albuquerque.

The Paradise Theater in Paonia continues its "theater-artists in residence" this week with Ryan McCurdy & Martha Goode. KVNF's Taya Jae went to find out more about their upcoming production, White Rock Cliff.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for Delta County residents and business owners regarding the Colorado Highway 92 Rogers Mesa Phase 1 Reconstruct project. The event takes place today from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss.