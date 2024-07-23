KVNF Regional Newscast: July 23, 2024

FEATURE: Summertime in one Colorado mountain town means the arrival of over hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country eager to the annual Top of the Rockies BMW rally. The 35th Top of the Rockies BMW motorcycle rally took place recently in Paonia, Colorado. The four day rally located in the town’s park includes camping and more.

REGIONAL NEWS: The beleaguered Uinta Basin Railway is still stalled. But, a key legal ruling will be contested at the Supreme Court later this year. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Amy Hadden Marsh provides a timely update.

TOP STORIES: A number of Colorado Democratic leaders are showing early support for Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Biden as the Democratic Nominee for President. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the delegation’s highest-ranking member, endorsed Harris on Sunday after Biden withdrew. Neguse, from Boulder, is the assistant minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives. Also showing support for Harris are Colorado US Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

After multiple meetings and lengthy discussions, the Cedaredge Board of Trustees approved Back Nine Equity, LLC’s 421-home “Mesa Point” subdivision planned unit development and sketch plan application during the regular board meeting last Thursday night, reports the Delta County Independent.

According to DCI reporting, the decision follows a recommendation for denial from the Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission after a multi-part public hearing.

Future steps in the development, which the developers expect to take 15-20 years, include preliminary and final plan approvals for each of the project's four phases. Phase 1 plans to include 102 units, phase 2 would bring 55, phase 3 would bring 92 and phase 4 would bring the remaining 172. An originally proposed zoning overlay for a recreation center and pickleball courts was removed from the plan.

Colorado conservation advocates and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are supporting a new plan to implement stricter wildlife protection rules for oil and gas operations on 13 million acres of public land in the state, reports Colorado Newsline. The proposal aims to mitigate risks to high-priority big game habitat, particularly addressing concerns about Colorado's elk herds. The plan would amend local BLM resource management plans to enforce state-level wildlife protections and limit drilling density to one location per square mile or less.