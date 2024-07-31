KVNF Regional Newscast: July 31, 2024

FEATURE: The Currant Creek Fire east of Cedaredge, which began on Saturday continues to burn, the fire now at 183 acres is roughly at 10% containment. Nikki Carpenter, Public Information Officer for the incident, says fire crews who were just getting staged to battle the blaze received a big gift from mother nature.

Carpenter says when the fire began the area was close to Red Flag conditions. Cedaredge Fire District had the initial response but other agencies were called in to assist. The fire moved to BLM land and is currently under their management. However, Delta County and the Forest Service continue to assist as well as state, federal and crews as far away as California.

Fire crews working in rough conditions continue to dig a line and make sure there’s no heat or the potential for embers to jump the line.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Carpenter says it could be some time before the fire is completely out. The pre-evacuation order issued on Saturday remains in place for some residents in the area.

Recent low moisture weather conditions coupled with limited fire resources and active fires in the area prompted Delta County to issue a Stage 1 fire ban on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday afternoon Delta County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for residents within a 1-mile radius of the JC Propane station at 1014 1200 Road southwest of Delta.

The Delta Fire Protection District extinguished the fire and sealed off the tanks, eliminating the public safety threat. Stewart praised the quick response from the all volunteer fire department and the evacuation was lifted. 1200 Road may remain closed for some time to allow firefighters to complete fire response and cleanup. DMEA was also called in due to a damaged power pole.