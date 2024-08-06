KVNF Regional Newscast: August 6, 2024

FEATURE: For KVNF Marty Durlin reports on Thursday’s special meeting of the Paonia Board of Trustees that paved the way for a formal hearing on August 13th that could result in the ouster of Trustee Bill Brunner.

TOP STORIES: The Currant Creek Fire was listed at 100 percent containment as of Sunday. Evacuation orders for residents were also lifted. Two engines and limited fire leadership personnel will remain in the area to monitor and address hotspots as needed. The majority of the 193 acre wildfire east of Cedaredge was on private property and some Bureau of Land Management land. Delta County Sheriff's Office and BLM continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Montrose County enacted a Stage 1 Fire Ban last Friday as the Bucktail Fire burning a few miles northeast of Nucla continues to grow, reaching nearly 4,000 acres. The fire which began last Thursday prompted the closure of 25 Mesa Road from Divide Road to where the pavement starts outside of Nucla. Houser Cow Camp Road extending down to old Highway 90 is also closed. Two divisions continue to work on the fire with air support. A community meeting is scheduled for tonight from 6 - 8pm at Nucla Community Center. More information on the fire can be found at InCiWeb.

Over the next few months CDOT crews will be working on rockfall mitigation on CO 133 near the Paonia State Park and Reservoir. Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists will encounter full stops and alternating lanes with delays of up to 15 minutes. There are four sites between Mile Points 24 and 31 where the work will take place. Work will include rock bolting with mesh, rock scaling and ditch cleaning. The project is expected to last until late October.

Colorado’s outdoor industry has a new database to bring attention and connections for rural folks in the recreation economy. Eric Galatas, Colorado News Connection, shares the story with credit to Ilana Newman for The Daily Yonder.