© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 8, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Kathleen Curry (D) is running for Colorado House District 58
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Kathleen Curry (D) is running for Colorado House District 58

FEATURE: Kathleen Curry is running for Colorado House District 58. The Democrat from Gunnison County held a meet n’ greet in Crawford a few weeks ago. Curry talked about what she's hearing across the district, her experiences in the legislature and her opponent, former Montezuma County Commissioner Larry Don Suckla.

House District 58 serves eight counties: Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, and parts of Delta and Montezuma counties.

TOP STORY: Victims of funeral home crimes in Colorado will have an opportunity to learn about two recent laws aimed at regulating the industry. The in person Funeral Legislation Community Meeting takes place at 9:30 am tomorrow at Colorado Mesa University’s East Ballroom located in the Student Center.

As part of the information campaign, DORA has a consumer guide entitled: DEATH CARE IN COLORADO. A digital version of the 29 page booklet is available online.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Election 2024Kathleen Curry
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young