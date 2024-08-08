KVNF Regional Newscast: August 8, 2024

FEATURE: Kathleen Curry is running for Colorado House District 58. The Democrat from Gunnison County held a meet n’ greet in Crawford a few weeks ago. Curry talked about what she's hearing across the district, her experiences in the legislature and her opponent, former Montezuma County Commissioner Larry Don Suckla.

House District 58 serves eight counties: Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, and parts of Delta and Montezuma counties.

TOP STORY: Victims of funeral home crimes in Colorado will have an opportunity to learn about two recent laws aimed at regulating the industry. The in person Funeral Legislation Community Meeting takes place at 9:30 am tomorrow at Colorado Mesa University’s East Ballroom located in the Student Center.

As part of the information campaign, DORA has a consumer guide entitled: DEATH CARE IN COLORADO. A digital version of the 29 page booklet is available online.