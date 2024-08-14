KVNF Regional Newscast: August 14, 2024

Tina Peters, former Mesa County Clerk, was found guilty on seven of 10 criminal charges related to tampering with voting equipment during a secure software update in May 2021. Peters actions were connected to Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies. She was found guilty of three felony counts including attempting to influence a public servant, one felony count of criminal impersonation, and several misdemeanors. She was acquitted on two felony counts of criminal impersonation and one felony count of identity theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 3rd.

Montrose City Councilors unanimously approved placing a ballot measure on the November election to increase the hotel room tax rate from .9 percent to 6 percent. Montrose City Manager Bill Bell told the board that the current lodging tax rate is significantly lower than other communities across the state. The percentage breakdown is 1.5 for street maintenance; 1.0 for child care; 2.0 for affordable housing and 1.5 for tourism promotion. Councilor Judy Ann Files asked that language about supporting community events be included in the ballot.

Recent rainfall has assisted fire crews working on the Bucktail Fire near Nucla. Firefighters continue to clean up, patrol and monitor the fire’s perimeter. The fire has burned over 7,000 acres since it began on August 1st. Highway 90 is open for through traffic however roads and trails north of 90 remain closed as of this reporting. 25 Mesa road was opened on Monday. Up to date information on the fire can be found on the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Monday afternoon an 8-year-old boy, riding his bicycle, was struck by a vehicle on West Main Street in Cedaredge causing injuries. Cedaredge Police t were on the scene shortly after the incident. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, but the identities of the driver and the boy have not been revealed. This is an ongoing story.

Last month, Colorado Parks and Wildlife detected zebra mussel larvae in the Colorado River. As Aspen Public Radio's Caroline Llanes reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, the agency has ramped up its testing and invasive species response as a result.

Yellow Pine is about as remote a community as there is in vast, mountainous Idaho. But every year, a weekend harmonica festival draws thousands to the village – multiplying its year-round population of some 30 people by 100 or more. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse was there.