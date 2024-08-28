© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 28 , 2024

By Lisa Young
Published August 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
FEATURE: Niko Woolf, running as an Independent, wants to defeat incumbent Commissioner Wendell Koontz for Delta County District 3 and take a bite out of the controversial land use code.

Mr. Woolf and Commissioner Wendell Koontz have agreed to attend a forum hosted by the Uncompahgre League of Women Voters scheduled for 9 am on September 28, 2024 at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss. Craig Fuller, District 2 Commissioner candidate, who is running unopposed will also attend the forum.

TOP STORY: A Cortez man was detained earlier this week on allegations he threatened election officials in Colorado and Arizona, a Montezuma County judge, and federal law enforcement officials. The Montrose Daily Press is reporting that 45 year old Teak Brockbank is accused of threats in interstate commerce via the internet, which can carry up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines upon conviction.

Last week, Aspen played host to the Energizing Climate Solutions summit, put on by CLEER- Clean Energy Economy for the Region. As Aspen Public Radio's Caroline Llanes reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, talks and panels throughout the day focused on green energy and rural communities.

KVNF Regional Newscast Niko WoolfElection 2024
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
