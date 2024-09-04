KVNF Regional Newscast: September 4 , 2024

FEATURE: We continue our candidate interviews. KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young recently spoke with Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz who is seeking a second term. Commissioner Wendell Koontz and challenger Niko Woolf have agreed to attend a forum hosted by the Uncompahgre League of Women Voters at 9 am on September 28, 2024in Hotchkiss. Craig Fuller, District 2 Commissioner candidate, who is running unopposed will also attend the forum.

KVNF's Taya Jae details the exciting 2024 KVNF Raffle and this year's winner, Hannah from Ouray. Congratulations to Hannah and thanks to everyone who supported your Mountain Grown Community Radio station for Western Colorado.

