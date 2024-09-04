© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 4 , 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz seeks second term for District 3
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz seeks second term for District 3

FEATURE: We continue our candidate interviews. KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young recently spoke with Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz who is seeking a second term. Commissioner Wendell Koontz and challenger Niko Woolf have agreed to attend a forum hosted by the Uncompahgre League of Women Voters at 9 am on September 28, 2024in Hotchkiss. Craig Fuller, District 2 Commissioner candidate, who is running unopposed will also attend the forum.

KVNF's Taya Jae details the exciting 2024 KVNF Raffle and this year's winner, Hannah from Ouray. Congratulations to Hannah and thanks to everyone who supported your Mountain Grown Community Radio station for Western Colorado.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
