KVNF Regional Newscast: September 11, 2024

FEATURE: Tribal sovereignty, livestock predation and relocation of the Copper Creek pack are putting strain on Colorado's gray wolf reintroduction plan. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Amy Hadden Marsh takes a look at where the wolves are 8 months after they were first introduced.

TOP STORY: Today we remember the 9 11 terrorist attacks on our nation. The dark day included four coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001. Nearly 3,000 persons died during the attacks that included the twin towers in New York, a flight over Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Washington DC.

The BLM is updating its "Western Solar Plan" with big implications for solar developers looking to site projects in Colorado. KVNF's Brody Wilson shares the plans changes for Colorado.

