KVNF Regional Newscast: September 12, 2024

FEATURE: The Delta County School District held a mid-day groundbreaking ceremony at North Fork High School in Hotchkiss earlier this week. District officials, contractors, design management, stakeholders, students and the media met in the gymnasium for a presentation by District Superintendent Caryn Gibson.

TOP STORIES: Yesterday our nation remembered and honored the heroes of 9 -11. Last weekend the town of Cedaredge held two 9/11 tribute events. The annual 9-11 Honor Run kicked off early in the morning and local veteran advocate Cathy Meskel's memorial tribute and candlelight vigil took place in the evening. The Honor Run, in its third year, raised money for local first responders in need, reported the Delta County Independent. The evening memorial tribute included a selection of 9/11 remembrance videos and a candlelight vigil in commemoration of the tragedy.

Repairs to the spillway at Sweitzer Lake State Park are underway. The construction on the spillway will last through March. The boat ramp was closed earlier this month. The water level will be reduced roughly six feet in total during construction. The 137-surface-acre lake will refill in the spring when the project is completed.

Construction on the newest addition to the Riverfront at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction is underway after OakStar Bank broke ground this week, reports the Daily Sentinel. The Missouri-based bank which also acquired First Colorado National Bank in Paonia and Delta three years ago will now add a new 12,000 square foot facility in Grand Junction just east of the dog parks in Las Colonias Park located off Riverside Parkway. The company has had a location in Grand Junction since 2021.

OTHER STORIES: Wyoming Public Radio’s Chris Clements has an update for the Mountain West News Bureau on Wyoming’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors that went into effect in July. KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on a real estate scam in Ouray and federal water authorities are planning to repair a little-used set of pipes inside Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, the pipes have drawn a lot of attention as reservoir levels have approached historic lows.