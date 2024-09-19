KVNF Regional Newscast: September 19, 2024

FEATURE: Delta Health has seen its fair share of financial woes over the past five years. The rural hospital on Western Slope has seen the loss of nearly $30 million dollars during that time. A costly repayment of roughly $7 million dollars to Medicare during the pandemic almost put the Delta County healthcare provider out of business. With determination, hard work and making major changes, Delta Health is steadily clawing its way back. KVNF's Lisa Young recently spoke to new CEO Jonathan Cohee.

TOP STORIES: Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 has re-opened near Glenwood Springs following a semi tractor crash on Tuesday. The westbound semi hauling black plastic crates and wooden pallets went through the metal rail falling on the eastbound lanes below, spilling oil, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The crash caused a roadblock in eastbound lanes of I-70 for several hours on Tuesday before a temporary overnight clearance. Drivers in that area should continue to use caution.

Colorado is getting over eight-hundred million dollars from the federal government to improve broadband connectivity and get high-speed internet to more homes. The money will be distributed by a state-managed grant program called Advance Colorado Broadband. The funding is focused on underserved areas, especially those in rural parts of the state. Applications for the new grant program can be submitted through October 28th. Broadband access has been one of Governor Jared Polis’ priorities. He wants 99 percent of Colorado homes connected by 2027.

The First-ever Uncompahgre Pow-Wow will take place this Saturday at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. The event gets underway at 11 a.m. with the grand entry at 1pm. The Uncompahgre Pow-Wow is free to attend. A free shuttle will operate every 15 minutes from the Target parking lot 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

KVNF's Brody Wilson shares a story on the recent BLM roundup just north of Clifton and Palisade. KVNF welcomes Brody Wilson as our full time Morning Edition Host and Reporter. To hear Brody, be sure and tune in to Morning Edition - Monday through Friday.