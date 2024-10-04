KVNF Regional Newscast: October 4, 2024

FEATURE: On today’s Farm Friday, we highlight the Mountain Harvest Festival held last weekend Paonia. The three day event celebrates local music, art, farms, food and spirits. The event is organized by the North Fork Valley Creative Coalition, a local nonprofit organization.

TOP STORIES: Applefest in Cedaredge is underway beginning today and running through Sunday. The three day celebration includes live music, art, craft & food vendors, 5 Alarm Chili Cook Off, Golf Tournament, antique car & motorcycle show, a library book sale, 5K run, and more. The festival showcases local businesses, apple orchards, artists, and musicians. The event brings together 200 plus vendors, and over 30,000 attendees each year.

Colorado Lawmakers are adding their support to a high-profile transfer of water rights from the Colorado River. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, the bipartisan group of sixteen lawmakers is urging the federal government to help pay for the purchase of the Shoshone water right.

Among other protections, federally designated Wilderness Areas don't allow for motorized vehicles, or motors of any kind, not even chainsaws for trail crews. It is a designation reserved for our nation's most precious lands. KVNF's Brody Wilson has details on important additions to Wilderness areas on the Western Slope.