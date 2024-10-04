© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 4, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF Gazebo Stage - Mountain Harvest Festival 2024
1 of 5  — MHF_KVNF_STAGE.jpg
KVNF Gazebo Stage - Mountain Harvest Festival 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Arts and Craft booths - Mountain Harvest Festival
2 of 5  — MHF_CRAFTS2024.jpg
Arts and Craft booths - Mountain Harvest Festival
Lisa Young / KVNF
KVNF Grilled Cheese booth
3 of 5  — MHF_KVNF_GC2024.jpg
KVNF Grilled Cheese booth
Lisa Young / KVNF
Mountain Harvest Festival 2024 at Town of Paonia Park
4 of 5  — MHF_PARK2024.jpg
Mountain Harvest Festival 2024 at Town of Paonia Park
Lisa Young / KVNF
Orchard Valley Farms and Market in Paonia, Colorado
5 of 5  — OrchardValley.jpg
Orchard Valley Farms and Market in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF

FEATURE: On today’s Farm Friday, we highlight the Mountain Harvest Festival held last weekend Paonia. The three day event celebrates local music, art, farms, food and spirits. The event is organized by the North Fork Valley Creative Coalition, a local nonprofit organization.

TOP STORIES: Applefest in Cedaredge is underway beginning today and running through Sunday. The three day celebration includes live music, art, craft & food vendors, 5 Alarm Chili Cook Off, Golf Tournament, antique car & motorcycle show, a library book sale, 5K run, and more. The festival showcases local businesses, apple orchards, artists, and musicians. The event brings together 200 plus vendors, and over 30,000 attendees each year.

Colorado Lawmakers are adding their support to a high-profile transfer of water rights from the Colorado River. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, the bipartisan group of sixteen lawmakers is urging the federal government to help pay for the purchase of the Shoshone water right.

Among other protections, federally designated Wilderness Areas don't allow for motorized vehicles, or motors of any kind, not even chainsaws for trail crews. It is a designation reserved for our nation's most precious lands. KVNF's Brody Wilson has details on important additions to Wilderness areas on the Western Slope.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Mountain Harvest FestivalApplefest - CedaredgeColorado River Reporting
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young