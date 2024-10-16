KVNF Regional Newscast: October 16, 2024

FEATURE: All this week KVNF News is airing information on a number of measures on this year's ballot. In addition to local, statehouse and federal races, voters in Colorado are also deciding on several statewide ballot measures. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about two measures near the end of the ballot.

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison celebrates its 25th Anniversary on Monday, October 21st. KNVF’s Brody Wilson spoke with the Friends of the Black Canyon President.

TOP STORY: Anna Cooling, a Montrose attorney and former deputy prosecutor, has been chosen to replace retiring District Attorney Seth Ryan on the Nov. 5 ballot, according to the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The Republican 7th Judicial District Assembly Vacancy Committee nominated Cooling after Ryan resigned; he was already on the ballot, and it was too late to remove his name.

Under statute, votes are invalid if cast for a candidate who does not withdraw in time for his or her name to be removed; any votes cast for Ryan must be counted as votes for Cooling.