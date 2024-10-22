KVNF Regional Newscast: October 22, 2024

FEATURE: KVNF radio station was recently awarded a $100 thousand dollar Press Forward Grant. The grant was given to over 200 media outlets in the United States to help them close gaps in local coverage.

Among the core funding priorities, Press Forward seeks to strengthen local newsrooms that have the trust of local communities; to close losing long standing inequalities in journalism coverage and practice; to advance public policies that expand access to local news and civic information and to accelerate the enabling environment for news production and dissemination.

Ashley Krest, Station Manager, talks with Senior Reporter Lisa Young about the Press Forward Grant award and what it means to KVNF and our listening community.

CALL IN SHOW: KVNF will host a statewide call-in show at 6pm tonight on Proposition 131- Ranked Choice Voting. Be sure to tune in and ask your questions during the live show. You can call 800.737.3030 OR send an email with questions or comments to news@kvnf.org.

