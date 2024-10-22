© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 22, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

FEATURE: KVNF radio station was recently awarded a $100 thousand dollar Press Forward Grant. The grant was given to over 200 media outlets in the United States to help them close gaps in local coverage.

Among the core funding priorities, Press Forward seeks to strengthen local newsrooms that have the trust of local communities; to close losing long standing inequalities in journalism coverage and practice; to advance public policies that expand access to local news and civic information and to accelerate the enabling environment for news production and dissemination.

Ashley Krest, Station Manager, talks with Senior Reporter Lisa Young about the Press Forward Grant award and what it means to KVNF and our listening community.

CALL IN SHOW: KVNF will host a statewide call-in show at 6pm tonight on Proposition 131- Ranked Choice Voting. Be sure to tune in and ask your questions during the live show. You can call 800.737.3030 OR send an email with questions or comments to news@kvnf.org.

KVNF Regional Newscast Press Forward Grant - 2024
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
