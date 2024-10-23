KVNF Regional Newscast: October 23, 2024

TOP STORY: Delta County is opening a new Voter Service and Polling Center at Heritage Hall, located at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. This new location will provide voters with a convenient option to vote in person, drop off their mail ballots, pick up replacement ballots, update their voter registration, and register to vote for the upcoming General Election. The Heritage Hall Voter Service and Polling Center will be open Monday, November 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Election Day Tuesday, November 5th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of this new center for all their voting needs, especially if they require assistance or need to make changes to their voter registration. Heritage Hall is centrally located for residents of the North Fork Valley, offering a convenient option for in-person voting and ballot drop-off.

For more information about voter services, ballot drop box locations, or election procedures in our area please contact your County’s Clerk and Recorder’s office.

In more voting news, here's a fun way to combine Halloween shenanigans and learn more about what’s on Colorado’s spooky ballot. Kristen Atkins with Western Colorado Alliance shares the scary details. The first event is tomorrow night at the Temple Event Center in Montrose at 5:30pm the second event is Friday night in Grand Junction. For more information on the adult only events contact Western Colorado Alliance.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports on toxic algae blooms in Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir. … this kind of algae is getting more common throughout the West as the planet warms.

FEATURE: Only about one in 10 construction workers are women, and less than one in 100 have hands-on jobs. Many younger girls think that business isn’t for them. But some construction leaders in our region want women to see the breadth and depth of the industry firsthand. KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.