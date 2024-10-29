KVNF Regional Newscast: October 29, 2024

FEATURE: The Jumbo recreation area is a popular 1900-acre site on the eastern edge of Paonia, offering more than 20 miles of trails and spectacular views of the North Fork Valley. The trail network is open to Class 1 e-bikes, mountain bikes, equestrians, pedestrians, and dogs on a leash. Year-around, it attracts a sizable local population as well as visitors. After a decade of concern about noise and traffic from neighbors in the Pan American subdivision who live near the entrance, there’s a new trailhead. But will hikers and bikers, locals and tourists, get the message and use it? And is this plan better than what it replaces? Marty Durlin reports.

TOP STORY: With one week until the election, a voter fraud criminal investigation is underway in Mesa County. Colorado election officials say that at least a dozen fraudulent ballots were submitted in the county, with three having been counted, reports the Colorado Newsline. Almost 30,000 ballots returned in the county are now being reexamined for evidence of fraud. Secretary of state Jena Griswold, announced the investigation during a press conference last week.

Driven by climate change, the average arrival of Fall’s first frost has been shifting, with some particularly dramatic swings seen in our region. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports on the changes.