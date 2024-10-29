© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 29, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF Regional Newscast
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF Regional Newscast

FEATURE: The Jumbo recreation area is a popular 1900-acre site on the eastern edge of Paonia, offering more than 20 miles of trails and spectacular views of the North Fork Valley. The trail network is open to Class 1 e-bikes, mountain bikes, equestrians, pedestrians, and dogs on a leash. Year-around, it attracts a sizable local population as well as visitors. After a decade of concern about noise and traffic from neighbors in the Pan American subdivision who live near the entrance, there’s a new trailhead. But will hikers and bikers, locals and tourists, get the message and use it? And is this plan better than what it replaces? Marty Durlin reports.

TOP STORY: With one week until the election, a voter fraud criminal investigation is underway in Mesa County. Colorado election officials say that at least a dozen fraudulent ballots were submitted in the county, with three having been counted, reports the Colorado Newsline. Almost 30,000 ballots returned in the county are now being reexamined for evidence of fraud. Secretary of state Jena Griswold, announced the investigation during a press conference last week.

Driven by climate change, the average arrival of Fall’s first frost has been shifting, with some particularly dramatic swings seen in our region. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports on the changes.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Jumbo TrailMesa County
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young