KVNF Regional Newscast: October 30, 2024

FEATURE: The Harvest may be winding down but the North Fork community is still finding ways to recognize and celebrate the shifting of the seasons. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with Christine Palafox to talk about her upcoming event, The Mycelium Dance.

TOP STORIES: Delta Health is expanding its family medicine services to Cedaredge with the addition of Dr. Terry S. Wade’s Family Practice Clinic. The practice will open November 11 at 255 South Grand Mesa Drive under the name Delta Health Cedaredge Family Medicine Clinic. According to the press release, Dr. Michelle Reed will also join the Cedaredge team. An Open House of the new clinic will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12.

Crawford town clerk and administrator Cally Gallegos tenured her resignation following a decision by the town to not renew her administrator’s contract, reports the Delta County Independent. Chana Clawson, the town’s deputy clerk, declined to take the clerk position allowing the council to hire Paonia’s former finance director, Cindy Jones, who will be sworn in as the town’s interim clerk at the Nov. 4 regular board meeting.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on a new law beginning in January aimed at helping to reduce distracted driving in Colorado and he shares details on how the Inflation Reduction Act is bringing big dollars to the rural west that will benefit Tri-State Generation and Transmission Company.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports on a new report shows that nearly half of metro areas in the U.S. have only one or two health systems controlling all inpatient care. Experts say that’s driving up the prices that patients have to pay.