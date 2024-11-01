KVNF Regional Newscast: November 1, 2024

FEATURE: KVNF's Brody Wilson interviews Democrat Lynn Padgett and Republican Michael Perkovich for the District 1 Ouray County Commissioner race.

TOP STORY: Delta County Commissioners recently unanimously approved a ‘rocky' donation to Delta Health. Commissioner Wendell Koontz, a Delta Health Foundation board member, said he passed the request for over 700 tons of gravel to Commissioner Mike Lane since the hospital is in his district. Delta Health will use the rock to expand the hospital’s parking capacity.

Commissioner Don Suppes called for a public hearing as required by county policy for expenditures over 50,000 dollars. There were no public comments.

Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley says the 750 tons of gravel, costing nearly $262,000, will be taken from the Road and Bridge Fund. The request came as the county is working on its 2025 budget which shows a 3.1% increase in expenditures and a 0.4% decrease in revenue from the previous year. The proposed budget for Delta County stands at $60.8 million dollars.

FARM FRIDAY: USDA's Rod Bain reports on USDA’s testing of milk samples for possible H5N1 contamination in efforts to prevent spread of the virus.