KVNF Regional Newscast: November 7, 2024

KVNF has been following the 2024 election for months now, and the 'unofficial' results are in for a number of races in our listening area.

We begin with Colorado Congressional District 3. Republican Jeff Hurd defeats Democrat Adam Frisch in the race for the open seat. Republican. Lauren Boebert, who left CD3, won her race in the Fourth Congressional District defeating Democrat Trish Calvarese

Republican Matt Soper retains his seat in House District 54. Soper ran unopposed.

In House District 58, Republican Larry Don Suckla defeats Democrat Kathleen Curry for the seat which was vacated by Republican Marc Catlin, who was term-limited.

In Senate District 5, Republican Marc Catlin defeated Democrat Cole Buerger in the seat which was vacated by Perry Will, a Republican who won his race for Garfield County Commissioner.

In local contested County Commissioner races: Incumbent Republican Wendell Koontz will serve a second term after defeating Unaffiliated candidate Niko Woolf for Delta County Commissioner District 3.

Republican Cody Davis defeated Democrat Tom Acker for Mesa County Commissioner District 1. In Montrose County Republican Rick Dunlap defeated unaffiliated candidate Trisha Murry and in Ouray County long-time incumbent Lynn Padgett, a Democrat, defeated newcomer Republican Michael Perkovich.

Statewide voters approve the retention of two 7th Judicial District Judges. Judge Keri Yoder and Judge Steven Schultz will remain on the bench. Delta County Judge Bo Zeerip will retain his office with 56% of Delta County votes.

The Town of Paonia’s renewal of its existing sidewalk utility fee of $3 per month passed with 59.% of the vote. The continued fee will be used for the maintenance of in-town sidewalks.

The Crawford Water Conservancy District’s ballot issue passed with 78.% of the vote, increasing the district’s debt to $1 million with a repayment cost of up to $1.8 with no increase in district taxes.

RE-1J Ballot Issue 5A - School Bond Issue for a new High School for Montrose County School District costing $195 Million, with total costs including debt repayment reaching up to $395 Million was soundly defeated while Municipal Ballot Issue 2A - to increase Lodging Taxes in the City of Montrose from 0.9% up to 6% passed.

We now take a look at a couple of statewide ballot measures, Colorado voters have rejected a proposition that would have changed how elections are conducted in the state. Proposition 131 would have introduced an all-candidate primary system with Ranked-choice voting for general elections in Colorado. It had the support of Governor Jared Polis and Senator John Hickenlooper as well as the League of Women Voters, but it faced opposition from both the Colorado Democratic AND Republican parties, along with several voter advocacy groups.

Similar measures were on ballots in other states. Voters in Oregon and Idaho rejected Ranked Choice voting, while voters in Washington D.C. approved a ballot initiative to introduce ranked-choice voting and semi-open primaries.

Colorado voters have overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure removing a same-sex marriage ban from the state constitution. Amendment J, removes the language that defines marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman. Voters also overwhelmingly approved Amendment 79, which enshrines the right to legal abortion in Colorado's constitution.

Eric Galatas reports on affordable housing showing that Colorado’s housing crisis has a link to billionaire investors.

Last month, the U.S. Forest Service announced it would not be hiring any new seasonal workers—outside of firefighters—for fiscal year 2025, due to a budget shortfall. Aspen Public Radio's Caroline Llanes reports.

That's your KVNF Regional Newscast. I'm Lisa Young


